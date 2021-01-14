Short Interest in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Grows By 91.0%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 91.0% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

