Short Interest in Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Grows By 64.7%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INBP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 36,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,897. Integrated BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 94.28%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.