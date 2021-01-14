Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declines By 45.8%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the December 15th total of 497,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSE VVR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.08. 360,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,846. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

