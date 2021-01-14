Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Rises By 89.2%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,463,800 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the December 15th total of 2,888,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,951.4 days.

JPHLF stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Japan Post has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

About Japan Post

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

