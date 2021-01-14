Short Interest in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Declines By 41.0%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,714,700 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 2,906,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.61. 414,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.89. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $9.61.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.22). LATAM Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 57.17% and a negative return on equity of 576.37%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

