Short Interest in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Decreases By 47.6%

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the December 15th total of 374,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 33,586 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 26.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBC opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $301.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

