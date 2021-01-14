Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Drops By 47.7%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 69,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 241,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.28. Maiden has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 5.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maiden stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 130.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Maiden worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MHLD shares. ValuEngine lowered Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

