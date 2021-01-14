Short Interest in Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Expands By 79.7%

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MDOMF stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Mandom has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mandom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

