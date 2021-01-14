Short Interest in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Increases By 94.0%

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mechel PAO by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mechel PAO in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Mechel PAO in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Mechel PAO by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mechel PAO by 331.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTL has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Mechel PAO in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Mechel PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

MTL opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Mechel PAO has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

