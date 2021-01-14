Short Interest in Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Grows By 70.5%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS MCUJF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,622. Medicure has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Medicure had a negative net margin of 179.92% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter.

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

