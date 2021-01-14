Short Interest in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Declines By 43.6%

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $150.70 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

