Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Expands By 498.5%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 498.5% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,058,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,600,000 after buying an additional 347,602 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 559,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000.

NYSE CAF opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $2.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

