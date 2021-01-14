Short Interest in Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Decreases By 40.7%

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,254,400 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 8,854,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

NLLSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, November 20th.

NLLSF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 232,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15. Nel ASA has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

