Short Interest in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Declines By 39.0%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the December 15th total of 250,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 341,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $260.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $37.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 32,644 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $114,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 279,728 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $1,110,520.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,164,402 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,517. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEPS. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.