Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Expands By 79.4%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NIM opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 76.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 76.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

