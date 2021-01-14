Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Expands By 79.4%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NIM opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $11.41.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
