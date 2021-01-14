Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rises By 489.6%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 489.6% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

DNNGY stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.51.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

