Short Interest in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Grows By 66.3%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,500 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the December 15th total of 415,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.76. 1,428,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87. Platinum Group Metals has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $6.27.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

