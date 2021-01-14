Short Interest in PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Increases By 100.0%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PTKFF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile
