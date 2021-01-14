Short Interest in PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Increases By 100.0%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTKFF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Get PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. alerts:

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four division: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.