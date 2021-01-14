Short Interest in Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Increases By 65.6%

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the December 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 31,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Rakuten has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Rakuten will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rakuten from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

