Short Interest in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Rises By 89.3%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the December 15th total of 723,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOL. BidaskClub upgraded ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

NYSE SOL opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $848.26 million, a PE ratio of -111.34 and a beta of 1.57.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

