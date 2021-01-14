Short Interest in SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) Increases By 100.0%

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SAExploration has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $959,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23.

SAExploration (OTCMKTS:SAEXQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc provides seismic data acquisition, logistical support, and processing services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa. The company's seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp, survey and drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

