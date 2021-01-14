Short Interest in Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) Drops By 39.7%

Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) (TSE:SCC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SRSCQ stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,570. Sears Canada has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Sears Canada alerts:

Sears Canada Company Profile

Sears Canada Inc operates as a multi-format retailer in Canada. The company operates department stores that offer various merchandise, including women's, men's, and children's apparel, as well as nursery products, cosmetics, jewelry, footwear, and accessories; and home furnishings and mattresses, home dÃ©cor, lawn and garden, hardware, leisure, seasonal products, toys, floorcare, sewing, and various appliances.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sears Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.