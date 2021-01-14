Short Interest in Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) Drops By 39.7%

Sears Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) (TSE:SCC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
SRSCQ stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,570. Sears Canada has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Sears Canada Company Profile
