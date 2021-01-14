Short Interest in SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Expands By 71.6%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the December 15th total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.9 days.

Shares of SLGGF stock remained flat at $$0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 19,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,109. SolGold has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

