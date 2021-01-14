Short Interest in SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Expands By 71.6%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the December 15th total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.9 days.
Shares of SLGGF stock remained flat at $$0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 19,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,109. SolGold has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.
SolGold Company Profile
