Short Interest in Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Declines By 44.5%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 951.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS STAEF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.17. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. Stanley Electric has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $33.17.
About Stanley Electric
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.