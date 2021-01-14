Short Interest in Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Declines By 44.5%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 951.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STAEF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.17. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. Stanley Electric has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $33.17.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells lighting equipment, accessories, and electronic components. It operates through Automotive Equipment Business, Electronic Components Business, and Applied Electronic Products Business segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and halogen bulbs, etc.

