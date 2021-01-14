Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Drops By 40.7%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Stockland stock remained flat at $$3.14 during trading hours on Thursday. Stockland has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

Get Stockland alerts:

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.