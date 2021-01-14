Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Decreases By 44.0%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Sysmex stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.55. 17,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.41 million for the quarter. Sysmex had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 11.84%.
About Sysmex
Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.
