Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Decreases By 44.0%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sysmex stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.55. 17,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $674.41 million for the quarter. Sysmex had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSMXY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

