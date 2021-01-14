Short Interest in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Decreases By 47.1%

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 185,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 196,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,749. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $416.18 million, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.67 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

