Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Decreases By 40.6%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of United Bancshares stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $80.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. United Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

