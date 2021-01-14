Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Decreases By 45.9%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 182,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $240,729.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred C. Liggins acquired 249,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $301,944.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,718.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 706,369 shares of company stock worth $828,110. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of UONE stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $293.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.31. Urban One has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $54.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.91 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

