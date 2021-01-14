Short Interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Rises By 61.9%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,000 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the December 15th total of 407,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

VBLT stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,987.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VBLT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

