Short Interest in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Expands By 73.2%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the December 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 29.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $166.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -2.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 625,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,875,000 shares of company stock worth $3,000,000. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

