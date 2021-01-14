Short Interest in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Drops By 45.8%

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the December 15th total of 15,910,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 416.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 58,990 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 116,633 shares in the last quarter.

WDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock remained flat at $$25.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 737,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,932. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

