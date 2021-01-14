Short Interest in Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) Decreases By 47.0%

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WSG opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $338.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. Wanda Sports Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter. Wanda Sports Group had a negative return on equity of 108.31% and a negative net margin of 48.51%.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Wanda Sports Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wanda Sports Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) by 118.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Wanda Sports Group worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. It operates through three segments: Spectator Sports; Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS); and Mass Participation. The Spectator Sports segment monetizes rights acquired from rights owners under contractual arrangements through media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities; and provides services to its rights-in partners and rights-out clients covering event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services.

