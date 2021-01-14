Short Interest in Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) Decreases By 47.0%

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ WSG opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $338.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. Wanda Sports Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.
Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter. Wanda Sports Group had a negative return on equity of 108.31% and a negative net margin of 48.51%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wanda Sports Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) by 118.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Wanda Sports Group worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Wanda Sports Group Company Profile
Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. It operates through three segments: Spectator Sports; Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS); and Mass Participation. The Spectator Sports segment monetizes rights acquired from rights owners under contractual arrangements through media distribution, sponsorship, and marketing activities; and provides services to its rights-in partners and rights-out clients covering event operation and support, media production, digital solutions, and ancillary services.
