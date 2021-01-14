Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Increases By 76.2%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DMO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 79,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,631. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,768,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

