Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Expands By 65.8%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. 64,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter.

