Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Increases By 66.4%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,485,700 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the December 15th total of 2,094,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34,857.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83. Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yamada Denki Co, Ltd. engages in the reuse and recycling of used home appliances in Japan. It operates approximately 12,570 stores. The company also engages in the house renovation business; provision of repair and support services; and finance and insurance services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Takasaki, Japan.

