Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Increases By 66.4%

Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,485,700 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the December 15th total of 2,094,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34,857.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83. Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Yamada Denki Co, Ltd. engages in the reuse and recycling of used home appliances in Japan. It operates approximately 12,570 stores. The company also engages in the house renovation business; provision of repair and support services; and finance and insurance services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Takasaki, Japan.

