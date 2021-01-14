Short Interest in Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Expands By 87.5%

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 386.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yeahka in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Yeahka alerts:

Yeahka stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Yeahka has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. The company offers one-stop payment services, which consists of app-based payment services that enables customers to accept payments using mobile apps, and pay to merchant customers through third-party e-wallets; and traditional payment services, which enables customers to accept non-cash payments that do not belong to app-based payments, including accepting card payments with traditional payment terminals.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeahka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeahka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.