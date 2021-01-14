Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Drops By 48.5%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.85 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.