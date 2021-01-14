SHPING Market Capitalization Achieves $85,697.27 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 79% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. SHPING has a total market cap of $85,697.27 and $2,643.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHPING has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00375046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.70 or 0.03977061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

