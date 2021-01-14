Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the December 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $74.60 on Thursday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIEGY. Societe Generale cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

