Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

GCTAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 185,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

