Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
GCTAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 185,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $9.69.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
