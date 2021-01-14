Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,645.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,165.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,186.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3,160.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

