Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) & Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Critical Analysis

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.8% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Qorvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 15.71% 14.91% 11.88% Qorvo 12.05% 16.10% 10.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Qorvo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $457.25 million 3.99 $64.40 million $1.82 27.46 Qorvo $3.24 billion 6.48 $334.33 million $5.71 32.21

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Motion Technology. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology and Qorvo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 3 7 0 2.70 Qorvo 0 5 17 0 2.77

Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus price target of $51.78, suggesting a potential upside of 3.62%. Qorvo has a consensus price target of $163.15, suggesting a potential downside of 11.30%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Qorvo.

Summary

Qorvo beats Silicon Motion Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It sells its controllers under the SMI brand; data center SSDs under the Shannon brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services. It also provides integrated solutions that include switch-LNA modules, variable gain amplifiers, and integrated PA Doherty modules for massive multiple-input/multiple-output systems; RF products and compound semiconductor foundry services to defense primes and other global defense and aerospace customers; Wi-Fi customer premises equipment, including power amplifiers, switches, low noise amplifiers, and bulk acoustic wave filters; system-on-a-chip hardware, firmware, and application software for smart home applications; automotive RF connectivity products and metal oxide semiconductor based UWB chip and module system solutions; and power application controllers and programmable analog power ICs. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

