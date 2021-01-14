Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading 6.1% Higher

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares were up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $58.35. Approximately 636,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 485,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

SILK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,640 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $407,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,745.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $697,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,584 shares of company stock worth $4,443,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 53.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

