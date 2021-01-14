Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.51 Million

Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to announce sales of $28.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.98 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $27.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $108.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.61 million to $108.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $122.39 million, with estimates ranging from $117.93 million to $126.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.79. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

