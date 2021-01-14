Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Capitalization Tops $143,194.90

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 29.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $143,194.90 and $15.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 72.8% lower against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00121526 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023393 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,579,356 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

