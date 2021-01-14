Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $93.52

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.52 and traded as high as $102.58. Simpson Manufacturing shares last traded at $101.60, with a volume of 147,174 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.