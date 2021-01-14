Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) (CVE:SEI) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) (CVE:SEI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$14.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

About Sintana Energy Inc. (SEI.V) (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. Its principal assets are private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the hydrocarbon resources of VMM 37 Block, which covers 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

