SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their target price on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

NYSE SITC opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,159,950.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7,515.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after buying an additional 13,263,657 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 181.1% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,937 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SITE Centers by 229.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

