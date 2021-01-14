SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 1-Year High at $135.83

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.83 and last traded at $135.05, with a volume of 508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -215.02.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $8,466,621. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 1,056.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

